SpringFest 2024 a success for Hull

TRINITY CHRISTIAN BZBOTS REPRESENTED AT SPRINGFEST (RIGHT) Pictured is the 7229 bzBots robot shown off at Springfest Satuday, May 4 in the Hull Community Building. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) ENGAGING IN CONVERSATION WITH A CUSTOMER Pictured is Elaine Wassink, owner of Yardage, speaking with a customer during Springfest 2024 May 4. The booth sold many sewn…