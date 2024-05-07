TRINITY CHRISTIAN BZBOTS REPRESENTED AT SPRINGFEST (RIGHT) Pictured is the 7229 bzBots robot shown off at Springfest Satuday, May 4 in the Hull Community Building. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) ENGAGING IN CONVERSATION WITH A CUSTOMER Pictured is Elaine Wassink, owner of Yardage, speaking with a customer during Springfest 2024 May 4. The booth sold many sewn…
Latest News
- Selling records as a West Point Cadet
- A time to reflect
- Celebrating 20 years in business
- Trinity Christian graduation will be Monday, May 13
- Western Christian graduation slated for May 14
- Western Christian Banquet fun night for all involved
- Election 2024 on the horizon
- Ironwood 53 renamed to Post Manufacturing
- SpringFest 2024 a success for Hull
- Hull Historical Society receives mini grant for $1,000