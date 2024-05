Hull Clovers dissect pig organs

Ella Scholten, Jada Kooiker and Steve Bogaard dissect a heart. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Twenty-one Hull Clovers met at Dordt College Saturday, April 27, to dissect pig organs. Steve Bogaard, Dordt natural science lab coordinator, instructed the 4-H members on how to dissect the pig kidneys, hearts and eyeballs donated by Perdue. Students all…