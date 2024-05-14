Mary De Groot was honored for her 18 years of employment at Hull Christian School after the concert at Western Monday, May 6. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant A retirement celebration was held for Mary De Groot Monday, May 6, after the “Our God” concert performed by the Hull Christian School students.De Groot has…
