Retirement celebration

May 14, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Mary De Groot was honored for her 18 years of employment at Hull Christian School after the concert at Western Monday, May 6. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant A retirement celebration was held for Mary De Groot Monday, May 6, after the “Our God” concert performed by the Hull Christian School students.De Groot has…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register