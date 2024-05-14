Pizza Ranch team member receives scholarship

May 14, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Ashlie Saavedra, local team member of the Pizza Ranch in Hull, was recently awarded the Service From The Heart Scholarship for $2,000 funded by Pizza Ranch and Coca-Cola. Saavedra was one of 10 team members system-wide to receive the prize grant this year.To apply, qualifying candidates are asked to submit a written essay that details…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register