Hull Christian Hosts Jog/Walk-A-Thon

May 14, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Many moms with little ones in strollers joined in the fun at Hesla Field. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Christian School had a beautiful day to host its annual Jog/Walk-A-Thon Thursday, May 9. Hesla Field was full of parents, grandparents and friends who joined students as they made laps around the track for the…

