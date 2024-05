Hull Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Tuesday, May 21

Shane D. Johnson |Editor The Hull Chamber of Commerce is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently renovated and expanded Hull Cenex gas station Tuesday, May 21 at 1207 Black Forrest Road at 10 a.m.Hull Co-op general manager, Evan Wielenga, spoke on the development of the new Hull Co-op Cenex store.“The C Store and then…