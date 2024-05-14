What started as a quick text one day between a few business owners, has since morphed into a 50-plus business-wide event throughout the northwest Iowa region. A planning committee, working under the name “Support the 712,” is hosting its first event, the 712 Shop Hop Wednesday, May 29-Saturday, June 1.With the initiative to support small…
Latest News
- Brokkr’s Forge: Where craftsmanship meets uniqueness
- Progress is being made on Farm Bill legislation
- Hull Chamber ribbon-cutting ceremony slated for Tuesday, May 21
- Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull
- Hull Christian Hosts Jog/Walk-A-Thon
- Retirement celebration
- Hull Clovers dissect pig organs
- Support the 712 to host Shop Hop
- Pizza Ranch team member receives scholarship
- Larry DeZeeuw