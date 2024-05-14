Support the 712 to host Shop Hop

May 14, 2024 | Community, Home, News

What started as a quick text one day between a few business owners, has since morphed into a 50-plus business-wide event throughout the northwest Iowa region. A planning committee, working under the name “Support the 712,” is hosting its first event, the 712 Shop Hop Wednesday, May 29-Saturday, June 1.With the initiative to support small…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register