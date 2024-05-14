Kindergarten graduation at Boyden-Hull was Friday, May 10. Julie Bosma| Editorial Assistant Boyden-Hull had its kindergarten graduation ceremonies Friday, May 10, for the “Class of 2036.” Thirty-five kindergarteners entered the gym to “Pomp and Circumstance.” They sang “Watch Me as I Graduate,” “I Know My ABCs” and “Dynamite.” A video was shown with pictures of…
