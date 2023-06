New store soon to be home for local makers and creators, vintage and new items

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Jordan Van Schepen, owner of Honeyhomb Market at 1044 Main St. in Hull, announced last week that her shop will soon be open to eager customers. Van Schepen set the opening date for her shop for Wednesday, July 5, from 6-9 p.m.Van Schepen plans to have the shop open during…