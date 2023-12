Making Furry Friends members of the family

MAKING FURRY FRIENDSPictured is trainer MaKinzey Soodsma of K-DOGS Pet Lodge working with one of the many furry-friend canines who receive training under her care. Beginning after the turn of the new year, Soodsma will be offering clicker training which she was recently certified through the Karen Pryor Professional Dog Training program. The new program…