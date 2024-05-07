Ironwood 53 renamed to Post Manufacturing

May 7, 2024 | Community, Home, News

ROCK VALLEY, IA – Eﬀective May 1, Ironwood 53 in Rock Valley will have a new name as the company will be rebranded to Post Manufacturing. The change is in name only, as the location, ownership, leadership and employees will all remain the same.“We started Ironwood 53 in 2015 as a manufacturing company to design…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register