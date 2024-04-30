Iowa is wetter than it’s been in nearly a year

(Courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) Jared Strong | Iowa Capital Dispatch Another wet week helped lift parts of Iowa from drought, and the remaining dry conditions are predicted to continue to ease into the summer.More than an inch-and-a-half of rain fell, on average, across the state last week, according to a recent U.S. Department of…
Latest News
