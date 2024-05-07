Hull Historical Society receives mini grant for $1,000

Dennis Haselhoff on the foundation’s board of directors, and LaVonne Warntjes, Chuck Brunsting, Carolyn Goold and Gerald Jansen from the Hull Historical Society pose with the check for $1,000 from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Historical Society was awarded $1,000 from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation at its…