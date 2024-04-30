Grandparents’ Day at Hull Christian

Second graders Eden Hoekstra, Hollis Verwolf and Sadie Negen work on their forest habitat with grandparents (l to r) Vern and Kari Hoekstra and Deb and Mike De Vries watching. Kindergartener Stella Stark shows her binder of art work to grandparents (l to r) Brenda Vande Kamp, Leon Mouw and Fran Mouw. Sixth grader Mikah…