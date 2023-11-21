What should we be most grateful for this Thanksgiving?

Nov 21, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Kids Talk About God Corey Kinsolving | Columnist In reading Thanksgiving poems, I came across this clever writing by Edgar A. Guest: “When turkey’s on the table lain, And good things I may scan, I’m thankful that I wasn’t made a vegetarian.”Vegetarians and carnivores alike should be grateful for this Thanksgiving prayer written by Steve,…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register