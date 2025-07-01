‘Happy to call it home’

Jacob and Tessa Herrel are newlyweds and new residents of Hull. Jacob grew up in Hillsboro, Kansas, and Tessa was raised in Rock Valley. (Photo/Submitted) Couple discover ‘it’s excellent’ living in Hull Sunni Battin | Editor New job, new home and newlyweds. For the last six months, Tessa and Jacob Herrel have been making a…