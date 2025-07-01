Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Co-op celebrated opening the doors to its new main office with a ribbon cutting and open house on June 27. Mitch Nettinga, the chief financial officer, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. He was joined by Hull Chamber members, co-workers, and many Hull Co-op patrons. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…
Latest News
- Bridging cultures through music
- ‘Happy to call it home’
- A summer pastime that never tires
- Family Fun Day is a Huge Success
- Ribbon cutting celebration at Hull Co-op
- Hull Legion news
- Kiwanis makes donations to community
- Volleyball camp at Western Christian
- Dino O’Dell visits Hull Library
- Gerald Bruxvoort