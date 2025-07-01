Ribbon cutting celebration at Hull Co-op

Jul 1, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Hull Co-op celebrated opening the doors to its new main office with a ribbon cutting and open house on June 27. Mitch Nettinga, the chief financial officer, had the honor of cutting the ribbon. He was joined by Hull Chamber members, co-workers, and many Hull Co-op patrons. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…

