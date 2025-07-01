Kiwanis makes donations to community

Kiwanis vice president, Dustin Douma, presented a $5,000 check to Kristen Niemeyer, Bright Start’s Director. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Larry Hoekstra, Kiwanis treasurer, presented a $1,000 check to Blake Eichmann, Hull’s Parks & Recreation Director, for Eastside Park’s renovation. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Kiwanis recently donated $5,000 to Bright Start for its expansion project…