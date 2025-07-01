O’Dell teaches the children a new song and has them jumping and doing actions to the music. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Hull Library had a special visitor for the Summer Reading Program June 27 — Dino O’Dell, an award-winning musician and former elementary school music educator who is known for his…
Latest News
- Bridging cultures through music
- ‘Happy to call it home’
- A summer pastime that never tires
- Family Fun Day is a Huge Success
- Ribbon cutting celebration at Hull Co-op
- Hull Legion news
- Kiwanis makes donations to community
- Volleyball camp at Western Christian
- Dino O’Dell visits Hull Library
- Gerald Bruxvoort