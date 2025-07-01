Volleyball camp at Western Christian

Jul 1, 2025 | Community, Home, News

Pride of the Pack Volleyball camp winners were: third grade – Ellie Bartman, fourth Grade – Elsie De Jager and fifth Grade – Elsie Hanenburg (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Seventy-five third through fifth graders participated in a volleyball camp at Western Christian June 23-25. The girls had fun playing games that helped them…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here