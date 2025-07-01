Family Fun Day is a Huge Success

The kids had fun in the bouncy houses. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Ian Diekevers poses with Randy Brands beside Randy’s racecar.(Photo/Julie Bosma) Ken Hoogendoorn gave train rides to the kids. (Photo/Julie Bosma) A free-will donation meal was served at the park with grilled burgers, chips, beans, dessert, and a drink. Tim Lammers and Shelby Kooima, the director of First Steps Academy, are shown serving…