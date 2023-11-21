Volunteers needed to advocate for Sioux County children

Nov 21, 2023 | Community, Home, News

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program trains and supports community volunteers to advocate for a safe and permanent home for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. Currently, the Northwest Iowa CASA program in Sioux County needs at least four new volunteers to effectively serve local children.“Our goal is every child who needs a…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register