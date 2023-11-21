Veterans Day Program at Aspen Heights

Nov 21, 2023 | Community, Home, News

American Legion Commander Jim Koele spoke to the group assembled for the Veterans Day program at Aspen Heights Monday, Nov. 13. Koele talked about Veterans Day and what it means. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Five veterans who reside at Aspen Heights were present for the Veterans Day program Monday, Nov. 13. (Left to right): Harold Jaspers, Gradus…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register