Up for election in 2024

Oct 29, 2024 | Community, Features, Home, News

Shane D. Johnson | Editor November 5 will see the contention of the 2024 election cycle come to a close. The election will introduce new members to office both locally and nationally. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To vote, an individual would simply register, provide proof of identification and then…

