(Right) Maggie Kats and Emily De Jager of Western Christian. Both students participated in the Iowa Honor Dance team Feb….
Two Western Christian dance students compete on state stage
(Right) Maggie Kats and Emily De Jager of Western Christian. Both students participated in the Iowa Honor Dance team Feb….
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March 7 is National Be Heard Day, a day in which small businesses are encouraged...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Golden Owl Award, presented by Nationwide and Iowa FFA Foundation, recognizes outstanding agricultural educators...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 1900, Rudolf Diesel unveiled the first diesel engine at the World Fair. The engine...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull residents of all ages took to the streets Friday, March 5 take advantage of...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Western Christian High School individual competitive speech students participated in a district contest at Western...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer No matter the season in Iowa, weather is one thing everyone needs to be constantly...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union announced...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Former Western Christian girls’ basketball standout and senior women’s basketball player at Dordt University Erika...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Three Boyden-Hull students, Allison Moore, Jaiden Cannegieter and Aubrey Cannegieter, competed in the South Dakota...
The boys’ basketball teams from Boyden-Hull High School, top, and Western Christian High School, bottom, celebrate with their respective state...