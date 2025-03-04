Trinity Christian High School competed at state robotics over the weekend. The team placed second in the Gold Division at state. Most of the Trinity Christian High School Team at the state robotics competition. From left to right: Miya Schiermeyer, Janessa Van Bemmel, Matthew Boon, Mentor Mason Vander Zwaag, Ty Brummel, Colton Westra, Michael Boon,…
Latest News
- Hull programs bound for Des Moines
- March Spotlight on Women
- Traffic stop turns deadly for Hull man
- 70’s Day at Hull Christian School
- Trinity Christian robotics
- Library Club learns about astronauts
- Archery at the fairgrounds
- Western Christian Dance Team Night
- Fiesta at Hull Christian
- Drive Your Tractor to School Day at Boyden-Hull