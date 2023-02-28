Trinity Christian High School represented well at Okoboji individual speech contest

TRINITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL INDIVIDUAL SPEECHTrinity Christian High School sent two students, Jayda Van Egdom (left) and Ty Brummel (right), to compete at the district individual speech competition at Okoboji Middle School Saturday, Feb. 25. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Feb. 25, Trinity Christian High School was well represented as the…