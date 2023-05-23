Trinity Christian High School celebrates class of 2023 graduates

EARNING THE DEGREEBlake Moss is shown shaking the hand of administrator, James Regnerus, after accepting his diploma as a graduating student of the class of 2023. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Monday, May 15, seniors of Trinity Christian High School graduated, celebrating with a ceremony and many hugs. The class dressed in robes…
Latest News
- Make it three in a row
- Comets win district meet
- Leon Mulder awarded GEA Farming ‘Bless You’ Award
- Sioux County Ag Expo coming soon to Sioux County
- National Skilled Nursing Care Week celebrated at Pleasant Acres Care Center
- Walter Wynia
- Margaret Kuiken
- Western Christian banquet was Friday, May 5
- First National Bank to Iowa State Bank
- Boyden-Hull graduation Sunday, May 21