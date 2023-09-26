ENJOYING A TRINITY CHRISTIAN TAILGATEPictured are Trinity Christian students enjoying tailgating on Friday, Sept. 22. The tailgating event was sponsored by American State Bank and involved lawn games as well as a meal. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Friday, Sept. 22, students at Trinity Christian High School were treated to a tailgating event…
Latest News
- A flight to remember
- Hull Christian principal Randy Ten Pas takes raising funds to even greater heights
- Boyden-Hull celebrates homecoming week
- Western Christian FFA brings home two gold medals
- Jennie Keizer
- Blast from the past
- Trinity Christian has tailgating event sponsored by American State Bank
- Hull Public Library hosts cooking club
- Western Christian Homecoming celebrates school spirit
- Wolfpack makes quick work of Indians