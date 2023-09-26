Trinity Christian has tailgating event sponsored by American State Bank

ENJOYING A TRINITY CHRISTIAN TAILGATEPictured are Trinity Christian students enjoying tailgating on Friday, Sept. 22. The tailgating event was sponsored by American State Bank and involved lawn games as well as a meal. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Friday, Sept. 22, students at Trinity Christian High School were treated to a tailgating event…