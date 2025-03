‘Totally invested in their performance’

Boyden High School Students compete at the individual state competition March 15 in a variety of categories including Radio News Announcing, Acting and Public Address. Front: Carlos Caldera, Matteo Cercone, Isaak Sanchez, Jeremy Maassen. Middle: Valeria Topete-Duenas, Nadja Stanojkovic, Liza Jansma, Aubree Boender. Back: Brayden Rozeboom, Sophie Moeller, Emma De Jong, Kaylee De Jong. Boyden-Hull speech…