Tombstone tour brings past Hull citizens to life

By | Posted 8 hours ago |

PROMINENT MOTHER AND DAUGHTER Macy Westra, left and Sandy Westra, right, portrayed the mother and daughter pair of Sara (McDougal)…

  • Leadership and park addition come together for Eagle Scout badge

    8 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Boy Scouts have long been recognized for contributions made to their troops and to...

    Winter family celebrates 150 years of farming

    8 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A celebration Sunday, Oct. 3, marked a milestone of a different kind for the...

    Westside Park shelter completed

    8 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Construction on new shelter houses at Westside Park in Hull was recently completed.  “The...

    Wreaths Across America to present in Hull

    8 hours ago
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Wreaths Across America will be remembering veterans with the laying of wreaths in Hull...

    Generations of being stewards of the land

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Moss family recognized for environmental leadership Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Moss family of Hull was recently recognized...

  • Ribbon cutting marks opening of Hull Co-op fertilizer plant

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 21, marked the grand opening of Hull Co-op’s new...

    City and school board election filing period complete

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Key changes take effect ahead of November election Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Voters planning to participate in the Nov. 2...

    Western Christian band welcomes Midwest Honor Flight veterans

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Members of the Western Christian High School band were part of a ceremony welcoming...

    Wind damage blows through Boyden

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull Community School District felt the impacts of a storm that blew through...

    Trying to catch the bacon

    September 28th, 2021
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As part of the annual Rally Day Sale challenge supporting Hull Christian School, faculty...

  • What’s Happening

    Bernice De Boer

    88 Orange City, Iowa September 30, 2021 Bernice De Boer, 88, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, […]

    ’Pack shut out Generals 30-0

    western christian football Western Christian hopes to keep positive momentum going with two weeks in regular season left Nathan Broek […]

    Special teams and defense once again provide spark

    boyden-hull/rock valley football Punt blocks, interceptions and fumble recoveries create short fields for Nighthawks in a 48-16 win over Sioux […]