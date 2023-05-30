Three-Straight Tickets Punched

May 30, 2023 | Features, Home, News

The Western Christian boys’ soccer team poses with its state-qualification banner following a 3-2 win over Unity Christian in the Class 1A Substate 1 tournament final Wednesday, May 24. This is the third-straight season the Wolfpack have made it to the state tournament in Des Moines. See more in Sports. (Photo/Nathan Broek)…

