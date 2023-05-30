The Western Christian boys’ soccer team poses with its state-qualification banner following a 3-2 win over Unity Christian in the Class 1A Substate 1 tournament final Wednesday, May 24. This is the third-straight season the Wolfpack have made it to the state tournament in Des Moines. See more in Sports. (Photo/Nathan Broek)…
Latest News
- Three-Straight Tickets Punched
- Committing to the future
- Solving the mystery one clue at a time
- First Reformed Church in Hull hosts parking lot party
- Hull Christian School students enjoy bouncy houses
- A new season for summer reading programs at local libraries
- Thelmar Jansma
- First National Bank to Iowa State Bank
- Boyden-Hull fifth- and sixth-graders present spring concert
- Hull Christian students present spring band and orchestra pops concert