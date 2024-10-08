HELPING IN ANY WAY NEEDED Pictured is the city of Hull’s newest full-time city maintenance and universal employee, Chandler Pollema. Pollema began working full-time for the City of Hull Monday, Sept. 23, after working for the city two summers part-time. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Editor The city of Hull has gained its…
Latest News
- Boyden Legion and Auxiliary Unveils Gold Star Mother and Families Monument
- City of Hull welcomes new garbage operator
- Taking on a new role for the city of Hull
- Parents’ Day at Hull Christian School
- Craig’s County Comments
- Allan Meendering
- Leroy Intveld
- Katherine Woelber
- Luella Loges
- National Fire Prevention Week