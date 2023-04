Taking hoax calls seriously

County SheriffJamie Van Voorst Sioux County Sheriff discusses recent ‘swatting’ Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 21, Iowa 9-1-1 dispatch centers were plagued by hoax “swatting” calls. “Swatting” is when an individual or group of individuals calls 9-1-1 to report falsely a shooting-in-progress, initiating a high-alert call by officers and typically responded…