Sweet Delight brought to Boyden

Boyden beekeeper presents to locals Friday, Aug 5 Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer DEMONSTRATING THE HONEY-MAKING PROCESSTony Jungers demonstrates some of his beekeeping equipment at his home in Boyden on Friday, Aug. 5. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) For beekeeper Tony Jungers and his wife, Robbie, the work and effort put into every spoonful of honey…