SummerFest in Hull is July 6-9

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 2022 Hull SummerFest organized by the Hull Chamber of Commerce is slated for July 6-9. To kick-off the newest summer activities for SummerFest 2022 July 6, The Grain House will have food trucks from 4-8 p.m. and will host the “Bags and Brews” event beginning at 7 p.m….