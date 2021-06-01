Staff writer brings experience, passion to Index

By | Posted June 1st, 2021 |

Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor New Century Press, parent/publishing company of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, has welcomed Shane Johnson to…

  • Smoother roads ahead

    June 1st, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Road construction season has started in Hull and residents will need to make adjustments in...

    Vocal teacher says goodbye to students, hello to new career

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff and students at Western Christian High School will be wishing long-time teacher Darren Van’t...

    The QB and WR connection

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    naia national football title game Former Western Christian and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football standouts, Tyson Kooima and Shane Solberg, reflect on...

    Memorial Day services planned

    May 25th, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Julie Bosma | Administrative Assistant Memorial Day services are planned for Monday, May 31 in...

    Demonstrating respect for the flag

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since 1937, American Legion members across the country have participated in the Ceremony for Disposal...

  • Where friends gather

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A front porch is a place for friends, family and acquaintances to gather and enjoy...

    Boyden Community Club awards scholarship

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  The Boyden Community Club honored two Boyden-Hull High School seniors with a scholarship to help...

    Choosing a power of attorney was focus of presentation during Hull Chamber meeting

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for its monthly meeting in the Hull Community...

    Moisture levels remain a concern as planting season progresses

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With 95 percent of corn and 80 percent of soybeans already in the fields, farmers...

    Band practice hits the streets in Hull

    May 18th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull junior high marching band took to the streets, Monday, May 10, to practice...

  • What’s Happening

    Orlin Te Slaa

    63 Edina Minnesota May 25, 2021 Orlin Te Slaa, 63, of Edina, Minnesota passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, after […]

    William Vierhout

    85 Sanborn, Iowa May 21, 2021 William Vierhout, 85 of Sanborn, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021. Funeral service […]

    Carter Van Meeteren

    7 Hull, Iowa May 21, 2021 Carter Van Meeteren, 7, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at University […]