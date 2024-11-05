Sarah Davelaar brought an owl to the kindergarten class Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull kindergarten class had a special visitor Wednesday, Oct. 30. Sarah Davelaar, Sioux County naturalist, visited the class and brought an owl, a salamander, a turtle and a snake for the class to observe. She talked…
Latest News
- Comeback Jubilation
- State for 24th Straight
- Western Christian fall play slated for Nov. 15
- Celebrating the 19th annual Hull Winterfest
- Sioux County naturalist visits Boyden-Hull kindergarten
- Trick or treating at Pleasant Acres
- Trunk or treat and canned goods drive on ‘Hulloween’
- Craig’s County Comments
- Marlan Velgersdyk
- Northwest Iowa Honor Band