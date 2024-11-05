Sioux County naturalist visits Boyden-Hull kindergarten

Sarah Davelaar brought an owl to the kindergarten class Wednesday, Oct. 30. (Photo/Submitted) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The Boyden-Hull kindergarten class had a special visitor Wednesday, Oct. 30. Sarah Davelaar, Sioux County naturalist, visited the class and brought an owl, a salamander, a turtle and a snake for the class to observe. She talked…