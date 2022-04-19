Sioux County Community Health Partners presents to Hull Chamber of Commerce

By | Posted April 19th, 2022 |

TAKING THE SLOW MODE TO SCHOOL Students of Trinity Christian participated in “Take Your Tractor To School Day” Friday, April…

  • Van Der Zwaag Customs wins Best of Show

    April 19th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull native Tyler Van Der Zwaag won the 2022 PKY Working Bobtail Best of...

    Hull’s newest city administrator reflects on new opportunity

    April 19th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Heidi Kramer has been working as Hull’s city clerk since November 2021; however, starting...

    Betty Winter reflects on 45-year banking career

    April 19th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Betty Winter has been a central figure at Citizens State Bank and in the...

    Wheels are turning on new business

    April 12th, 2022
    by

    Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomes Taco Torres to Hull Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull’s newest business Taco...

    Attention on safe driving

    April 12th, 2022
    by

    After two fatalities near Hull in two days, motorists again reminded to avoid distractions Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer...

  • Area libraries celebrate National Library Week

    April 12th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull and Boyden Public Libraries celebrated National Library Week, which ran from April 3-9. ...

    Hope Haven auction raises funds to continue impacting individuals with disabilities

    April 12th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The 21st annual Hope Haven auction took place Friday, April 1, at Te Slaa...

    Making room for future development

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The former Boote farm, located on the southwest corner of Hickory Avenue and Highway...

    Entertainment and BBQ on tap at The Grain House

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane Johnson | Staff Writer Food and entertainment were featured at The Grain House in Hull Saturday evening, April 2...

    New representative sworn on to Hull City Council

    April 5th, 2022
    by

    Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull resident Faye De Kam was sworn onto the Hull City Council Thursday, March...

  • What’s Happening

    Helen Overman

    85 Rock Rapids, Iowa April 12, 2022 Helen Overman, 85, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at […]

    Western goes second and third at Unity Invite

    western christian girls’ and boys’ track Wolfpack boys finish second behind MOC-Floyd Valley, Western girls take third behind the Dutch […]

    Wolfpack edge rival Knights 5-2

    western christian boys’ soccer Defense leads to a good offensive attack first home game of 2022 Nathan Broek | Sports […]