Sioux County Civil Service Commission announces entrance examinations for Sioux County Deputy Sheriff’s list

Testing Date: August 13, 2024 starting at 8:00amApplications Available: June 24, 2024To Apply:Download an application packet at siouxcountyia.gov or siouxcountysheriff.com or request an application packet via phone or email by contacting the Civil Service Commission Personnel Director, Michelle Monsma, at (712)737-2216 or michellem@siouxcounty.org. Applications must be completed and received in the Sioux County Auditor’s Office…