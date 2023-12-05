Sioux Automation Center Inc. sells ag business to Post Equipment

Dec 5, 2023 | Community, Home, News

Sioux Automation Center Inc. in Sioux Center has sold its agriculture line of products, production, parts, sales and service to Post Equipment Company LLC of Rock Valley. The transaction will be finalized Dec. 28, 2023. All phone numbers and contacts will be transferred to Post Companies at that time. “After 62 years of producing, selling…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register