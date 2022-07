Sheriff Dan Altena to retire in August

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer ON RETIRING AS SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFFSheriff Dan Altena has been the elected sheriff of Sioux County the last 18 years and has been serving Sioux County residents 43 years. On July 12, Altena announced in a press release he will be retiring from his elected position Aug. 31. (Photo/Sioux…