Second-hand shopping offers budget-friendly trends, impacts consumer waste

By | Posted February 2nd, 2021 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Fashion trends come and go quickly and many find benefit in secondhand shopping to stay…

  • Working to make the Hawkeye State even better at the local level

    February 2nd, 2021
    by

    iowa day is february 8 Working to make the Hawkeye State even better at the local level Jennifer Kor |...

    Saving money on car bills with the right mechanic

    January 26th, 2021
    by

    Saving money on car bills with the right mechanic Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Finding the right mechanic that is...

    New neighbors for Maple Street

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Siouxland Habitat for Humanity accepting applications Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Habitat for Humanity is in the beginning stages of...

    Additional space to help provide better customer experience

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since Friday, Jan. 1, construction equipment has been seen at work at D&K Door in...

    High school intern takes interest in photography to newspaper role

    January 19th, 2021
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor When Sierra Nielsen learned New Century Press, publisher of the Sioux County Index-Reporter, was looking...

  • Faith, family and personal touches: key to successful business partnership

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Willow & Rose joins Walk By Faith Jewelry Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past five years, Walk By...

    Variety of opportunities creates positive attitudes

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the second year, high school students at Trinity Christian have been given the opportunity...

    Using fitness and social media to help others feel better

    January 12th, 2021
    by

    New gym opens in former Compass Fitness Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer By bringing together the powers of social media...

    Rolling up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As 2020 came to a close, a much-anticipated step in stopping the spread of the...

    Anglers ready for ice fishing

    January 5th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Anglers across the state are eagerly awaiting ice conditions to reach the desired thickness to...

  • What’s Happening

    Encouraging exploration, education and relaxation

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To many motorists traveling on Highway 75 south into Sioux County, a wildlife refuge on […]

    Sioux County creates waiting list for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer COVID-19 vaccines are continuing to make their way into Sioux County. Staff at Sioux Center […]

    Lorita Van Muyden

    78 Hull, Iowa January 21, 2021 Lorita Van Muyden, 78, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at […]