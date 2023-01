Robotics teams put skills to the test at League Championship

BZBOTS COMPETEThe Trinity Christian robotics team, BzBots, competed in the First Tech Challenge League Championships at Central Lyon High School on Saturday, January 7, and finished in the top four to advance to the Super-Qualifier event in February. Pictured left to right are team drivers and coach Blake Moss, Nick Van Engen and Ty Brummel…