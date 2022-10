Recreating the past

TO THE PRESENTDwayne Van Leeuwen is pictured on the Van Leeuwen farm 80 years after the picture of his dad, John, was taken in 1942. Eighty-year-old picture is retaken in 2022 Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Eighty years ago in 1942, when John Van Leeuwen was 20 years old, he posed for a picture with…