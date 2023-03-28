Progress on expansion taking shape

AN EXPANSION TO COMBAT “DAYCARE DESERT”Pictured is the progress on the Bright Start Daycare and Preschool’s expansion project. Bright Start still needs to raise an additional $1.2 million in its overall goal of $2.9 million. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Bright Start Daycare and Preschool’s new addition progress is changing the…