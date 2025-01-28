Preparing vehicles for midwest winters

Jan 28, 2025

HELPING CUSTOMERS IN A VARIETY OF WAYS Jeff Verhoef is owner of the The Station in Hull and also plays many roles within the business including managing day-to-day operations, scheduling appointments for customer vehicles, doing light mechanical work and delivering bulk fuel. The Station also offers vehicle repairs and services, which can be particularly helpful…

