Pastor Owen Hoegh brings Christ-centered message to St. Paul Lutheran Church

PASTOR OWEN HOEGH BEGINS MINISTRYPictured is Pastor Owen Hoegh, the newest pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Hull. Hoegh began his ministry to the country church in June of this summer and seeks to make an impact, not only in his church congregation but also in the Hull community at large. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson)…