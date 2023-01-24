Outstanding Use award goes to Hull Christian School in tree decorating contest

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Hull Christian third- through fifth-grade students, sponsored by Verhoef Custom Woodworking, designed a creative and unique Christmas tree this year during the Sioux County Conservation Foundation’s annual Christmas Tree decorating contest fundraiser which ended Saturday, Jan. 7. The Christmas trees were on display at Prairie Woods Nature Center for…
