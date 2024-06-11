Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow

Jun 11, 2024 | Community, Home, News

A total of 192 kids, 34 volunteers and 33 chaperones attended the annual Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow Thursday, June 6. The kids try their hand at shooting the compound bows under Sunday Ford’s supervision during the annual Outdoor Skills Day at Sandy Hollow Thursday, June 6. Micah Bonestroo of Hull (standing) gets his…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register